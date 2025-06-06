Agniveers Embark on Their Final Step: Upholding Legacy at Army Air Defence Centre

The Army Air Defence Centre in Gopalpur recently hosted a milestone event—the Passing Out Parade of the fifth batch of Agniveers. On June 5, the atmosphere was filled with pride as 401 Agniveers capped their rigorous training, stepping forward into the ranks of the Indian Army. The parade was honored with the presence of Brigadier Hemant Singh, Commandant of the Centre, who lauded the impressive drill display as a reflection of the Centre's high training standards and the Agniveers' outstanding discipline.

In a moving ceremony, parents of the Agniveers were specially invited to witness this pivotal moment, receiving the 'Gourav Padak' to acknowledge their immense support and sacrifices. Brigadier Singh praised a recent successful operation, Operation Sindoor, emphasizing the Centre's role in training soldiers capable of adapting and excelling in high-stakes scenarios. He urged the new graduates to carry forward the commitment demonstrated in these operations.

The ceremony, imbued with a sense of unity and promise, concluded with the Agniveers marching ahead, embodying the Army's values of honor, discipline, and readiness. This event not only celebrated individual achievements but also underscored the Army's commitment to developing a skilled and disciplined force prepared for the technological challenges of modern defense.