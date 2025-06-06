Left Menu

Relationship Manager's Fraud Unveiled: A Shocking Rs 4.58 Crore Scam

Sakshi Gupta, a relationship manager at ICICI Bank's Kota branch, was arrested for embezzling Rs 4.58 crore from customers to invest in the stock market. Over two years, she misused accounts and security features, evading detection. ICICI Bank swiftly took action to address the situation and ensure customer claims were resolved.

Fraud
  • Country:
  • India

A startling fraud case has shaken ICICI Bank's DCM branch in Kota, where a relationship manager was found to have embezzled Rs 4.58 crore from customer accounts, investing the ill-gotten funds into the volatile stock market.

Sakshi Gupta, the accused, allegedly manipulated account security features, tampering with OTPs and mobile numbers linked to more than 110 accounts. This allowed her to siphon off funds unchecked for nearly two and a half years.

After a formal complaint and subsequent investigation, Gupta was apprehended and now faces judicial custody. The bank has promised transparency and has reassured customers of resolved claims, adhering to stricter policies against fraudulent activities.

