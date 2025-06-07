China's Forex Reserves See Modest Growth Amid Dollar Weakness
China's foreign exchange reserves increased by $3 billion in May, falling short of expectations. Total reserves grew to $3.285 trillion, slightly below the forecast of $3.292 trillion. The yuan weakened by 1.05% against the dollar, which simultaneously depreciated by 0.23% against other major currencies.
China's foreign exchange reserves saw a modest increase in May, rising by $3 billion as reported on Saturday, despite predictions suggesting a more significant uptick.
The reserves, the largest globally, totaled $3.285 trillion, coming in under the expected $3.292 trillion, as they moved upwards from $3.282 trillion in April.
In foreign currency markets, the yuan weakened by 1.05% against the almighty dollar, which itself slipped 0.23% against a basket of other major currencies, impacting reserve valuations.
