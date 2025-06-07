Left Menu

Ukraine Halts POW and Body Exchanges Indefinitely

Ukraine has unexpectedly delayed the exchange of prisoners of war and the acceptance of deceased soldiers' bodies, with no set date for resumption. Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky announced the indefinite postponement on Saturday, raising concerns and uncertainties amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 16:33 IST
In a surprising move, Ukraine has indefinitely postponed the acceptance of killed soldiers' bodies and the exchange of prisoners of war, according to a statement made by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky on Saturday. This decision leaves both processes without a clear timeline.

The abrupt suspension has added to the ongoing uncertainties and tensions between the nations involved, as families of soldiers and prisoners are left in a state of limbo.

The lack of clarity regarding the resumption of these critical processes highlights the complex and strained relations inherent in the current geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

