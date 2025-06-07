In a surprising move, Ukraine has indefinitely postponed the acceptance of killed soldiers' bodies and the exchange of prisoners of war, according to a statement made by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky on Saturday. This decision leaves both processes without a clear timeline.

The abrupt suspension has added to the ongoing uncertainties and tensions between the nations involved, as families of soldiers and prisoners are left in a state of limbo.

The lack of clarity regarding the resumption of these critical processes highlights the complex and strained relations inherent in the current geopolitical climate.

