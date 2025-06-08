Om Birla to Boost Innovation and Education at IIT Jodhpur

Om Birla, the Speaker of Lok Sabha, is set to visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur on June 9. His visit marks the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Lecture Hall Complex - II, constructed at a cost of Rs 14.8 crore, aimed at enhancing IIT Jodhpur's academic and research capabilities.

During his visit, Birla will also distribute the 'Research Initiative Grant' to promote research and innovation among scholars. Furthermore, he will unveil the Institute's new website and release the 'Science Through Play' comic series—a unique approach to make scientific knowledge accessible and engaging for young minds.

Notable attendees will include Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot, social worker Nimbaram, and esteemed space scientist AS Kiran Kumar, who will preside over the event. The visit underscores a significant move toward broadening the scope of higher education and innovation across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)