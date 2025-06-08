Left Menu

Massive Fire Erupts at Burhanpur Garment Factory

A garment factory in Burhanpur caught fire on Sunday, leading to a significant firefighting operation. Multiple fire tenders are working to extinguish the blaze, with regional authorities actively managing the situation. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and further updates are anticipated.

A fire broke out at garment factory in MP's Burhanpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire erupted at a garment factory in Burhanpur on Sunday, prompting an extensive firefighting response. Firefighting teams are currently engaged in efforts to control the ongoing blaze, with significant concern spreading throughout the region.

In response to the emergency, fire tenders from several surrounding districts have been deployed to the scene. The magnitude of the fire has necessitated a comprehensive inter-district response.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pallavi Puranik stated that the entire administrative body is at the location, coordinating the firefighting operations. The SDM added that the primary focus is on containing the fire, while the cause of the outbreak remains under investigation. Updates are expected as the situation develops.

