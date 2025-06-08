Massive Fire Erupts at Burhanpur Garment Factory

A major fire erupted at a garment factory in Burhanpur on Sunday, prompting an extensive firefighting response. Firefighting teams are currently engaged in efforts to control the ongoing blaze, with significant concern spreading throughout the region.

In response to the emergency, fire tenders from several surrounding districts have been deployed to the scene. The magnitude of the fire has necessitated a comprehensive inter-district response.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pallavi Puranik stated that the entire administrative body is at the location, coordinating the firefighting operations. The SDM added that the primary focus is on containing the fire, while the cause of the outbreak remains under investigation. Updates are expected as the situation develops.