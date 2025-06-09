Tejashwi Yadav's Bold Challenge to Nitish Kumar on Bihar Reservation Quota
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticizes Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's silence on state reservation issues, questioning alliances with NDA leaders. Yadav accuses the government of neglecting the state's law and health systems, urging Nitish to take action and call a special Assembly session to address pressing concerns.
- Country:
- India
In a fierce political salvo, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav took aim at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of inaction regarding the inclusion of the state's 65 percent reservation quota in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.
Tejashwi Yadav, using social media platform X to communicate his criticisms, questioned Kumar's silence and urged his NDA allies, including Union Minister Chirag Paswan and leaders Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha, to address what he termed the 'usurpation of the rights of Dalits, tribals, and backwards classes' in the state.
Yadav also lambasted the Bihar government for its failure in maintaining law and order, as well as the degrading state of public health facilities. Speaking to the media, he described a 'maha-jungle raj' situation, calling out nonexistent governance and demanding accountability from the Chief Minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
