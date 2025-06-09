Left Menu

BlackRock's Legal Battle: Antitrust Allegations Under Fire

BlackRock's attorney criticized antitrust claims by Republican-led states as unprecedented and unsound. The case involves BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, accused of market interference through industry climate groups. The defendants seek dismissal of the claims, which lack supportive evidence, according to their legal representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:34 IST
BlackRock's Legal Battle: Antitrust Allegations Under Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, BlackRock's legal representative dismissed antitrust allegations by several Republican-led states as "unprecedented, unsound and unsupported." The attorney highlighted the lack of evidence demonstrating how BlackRock's involvement with industry climate groups disrupts market competition.

The comments came from Gibson Dunn attorney Gregg Costa during proceedings where BlackRock, along with co-defendants Vanguard and State Street, are seeking to dismiss the high-profile antitrust lawsuit. The suit, brought by Texas and 12 other states, is being closely monitored by industry observers.

Costa's defense underscores the firms' stance that their participation in climate-related initiatives does not infringe upon competitive practices, challenging the claims that have stirred significant debate across the financial and political landscape.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025