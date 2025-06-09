India's Agricultural Boom: A Decade of Growth and Record Production
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that India's agricultural production surged by 40% over the past decade. In the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, the sector experienced a growth rate of 5.4%. The achievements are attributed to PM Modi's vision and policies.
India's agriculture sector has witnessed a remarkable increase in production over the last decade, according to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Speaking at an event marking one year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in its third term, Chouhan highlighted a 40% boost in agricultural output.
The minister attributed this success to the vision and policies of PM Modi, which led to the sector achieving a 5.4% growth rate in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. This growth rate is significant globally, as a one or two percent increase is considered notable.
Emphasizing food security and farmer engagement, Chouhan revealed that scientific teams are actively visiting villages to collaborate with farmers. He assured that India's grain warehouses are fully stocked, aiding the country's export capabilities and ensuring stability even in times of international conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
