Left Menu

India's Agricultural Boom: A Decade of Growth and Record Production

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that India's agricultural production surged by 40% over the past decade. In the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, the sector experienced a growth rate of 5.4%. The achievements are attributed to PM Modi's vision and policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:10 IST
India's Agricultural Boom: A Decade of Growth and Record Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's agriculture sector has witnessed a remarkable increase in production over the last decade, according to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Speaking at an event marking one year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in its third term, Chouhan highlighted a 40% boost in agricultural output.

The minister attributed this success to the vision and policies of PM Modi, which led to the sector achieving a 5.4% growth rate in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. This growth rate is significant globally, as a one or two percent increase is considered notable.

Emphasizing food security and farmer engagement, Chouhan revealed that scientific teams are actively visiting villages to collaborate with farmers. He assured that India's grain warehouses are fully stocked, aiding the country's export capabilities and ensuring stability even in times of international conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025