Tragic IED Blast in Sukma: Honoring Fallen Hero ASP Akash Rao Giripunje

A chilling Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was uncovered and neutralized by the Bomb Disposal Squad at the site where Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Rao Giripunje tragically lost his life to a Naxal-triggered blast in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, revealed the local police.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai fiercely condemned the attack that claimed the life of a dedicated officer, expressing that ASP Giripunje's sacrifice provides a powerful symbol of resistance against Naxal extremism. CM Sai assured that the officer's ultimate sacrifice would ignite renewed determination in the ongoing conflict.

The horrific blast, which critically injured several officers, occurred near Dondra on the Konta-Errabora road during a foot patrol. The officers, including ASP Giripunje, were working to avert trouble due to the Bharat Bandh organized by the CPI (M). All injured personnel received immediate medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)