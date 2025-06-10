Yogi Adityanath Acts Swiftly on Saharanpur Tragedy Amid Dynamic Political Engagements
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences for a tragic canal accident in Saharanpur, directing swift relief efforts. He met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi after highlighting central government farmer policies in Auraiya. Emphasizing agriculture's role since 2014, he discussed multiple programs benefitting over 12 crore farmers.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath swiftly responded to a tragic incident in Saharanpur district, extending condolences to the bereaved families and urging officials to expedite rescue operations. The Chief Minister instructed that the injured receive immediate and adequate medical attention to facilitate their recovery.
During a recent visit to Delhi, Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a courtesy call. The meeting was confirmed by the Home Minister's Office on social media, indicating the continuation of collaborative efforts between state and central government leaders.
Evidently focusing on farmer welfare, Yogi Adityanath recently addressed a gathering in Auraiya where he highlighted significant agricultural policies initiated in 2014 under PM Narendra Modi. He emphasized schemes like the Soil Health Card and PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, illustrating the government's unwavering commitment to enhancing agricultural sustainability.