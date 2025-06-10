Celebrating a Decade of Transformation: PM Modi's 11-Year Milestones

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11th year in power, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma applauded the accomplishments made under his leadership. At a press conference, Sharma emphasized the transformative strides in areas like poverty alleviation, youth development, farmers' welfare, and women's empowerment, encapsulated under the initiative 'GYAN'.

Sharma highlighted significant advances such as providing free grains to 81 crore citizens, installing water connections in over 15 crore households under PM Gareeb Anna Kalyan, and building four crore houses in line with PM Awas Yojana. He also underscored the construction of 12 crore toilets to enhance women's dignity and the empowerment of three crore women as Lakhpati Didis.

In agriculture, Sharma noted a fivefold increase in the budget since 2013-14, with PM Kisan Samman Nidhi distributing Rs 3.17 lakh crore to farmers. Educational reforms included the expansion of IIMs, IITs, and AIIMS. Stressing a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism, he cited military responses following the Uri, Pulwama, and Pahalgam attacks. Celebrations continued with notable figures attending the 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' event in Goa.

