Tragic Drowning in Rajasthan's Banas River: Eight Lives Lost

In a heartbreaking incident in Rajasthan's Tonk district, eight people drowned in the Banas River while on a picnic, police reported on Tuesday. The tragedy unfolded as a group of 11 individuals from Jaipur decided to bathe in the river, slipping into a deep section. Rescue efforts by the group ended in further catastrophe.

Tonk Superintendent of Police, Vikas Sangwan, disclosed that three people were saved, but eight perished. 'The group came here from Jaipur for a picnic, and amidst bathing in the river, several drowned. Rescue attempts by others ended similarly. Three individuals were successfully rescued,' SP Sangwan confirmed.

Expressing profound sorrow, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extended condolences and confirmed immediate rescue operations upon receiving news of the incident. In an online post, Sharma remarked, 'The deaths in the Banas River are immensely tragic. Prompt rescue and relief efforts were instructed immediately.'

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also mourned the loss, urging the government to implement measures to avert such future occurrences. 'The drowning in Tonk is deeply unfortunate. My sympathy is with the bereaved families. Preventive actions must be taken to avoid repeat incidents,' he stated in an online post.

