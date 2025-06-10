At the heart of Russia's economic discourse lies an unlikely protagonist: the potato. As newly arrived Indian guest workers plant this staple near Moscow, central bank analysts watch closely, gearing up for interest rate discussions. Unlike the modest share in U.S. inflation calculations, food comprises a daunting 40% of Russia's basket, prompting stringent monetary policies.

Despite a minor rate cut to 20%, a significant high, the central bank grapples with unyielding inflationary expectations. Potato prices, tripled since last year due to a crop fall, exacerbate the struggle. Consumer sentiment, like that of Tamara, a pensioner in Moscow, underscores the distress around escalating food prices.

The Russian government's attempts to tackle the crisis include boosting imports, with Egypt and Belarus struggling to meet demands. High agricultural costs aggravate the situation. Farmers expect better yields this year, with price stabilization predicted by July, yet low-income households continue to bear the brunt of inflation.