Left Menu

EU Tightens Sanctions on Russia Targeting Energy and Finance Sectors

The European Commission has introduced its 18th sanctions package against Russia, aimed at curtailing Moscow's energy earnings and penalizing sectors including banks and military industry. Measures include sanctioning Nord Stream transactions, additional banking bans, oil price cap reductions, and further restrictions on vessels tied to Russia's shadow fleet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:55 IST
EU Tightens Sanctions on Russia Targeting Energy and Finance Sectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has stepped up its efforts against Russia with a newly proposed 18th sanctions package, aimed squarely at undermining Moscow's revenue streams from energy, as well as targeting banks and its military industry, announced European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday.

This new package includes a proposal to ban transactions with Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines, penalize banks involved in circumventing existing sanctions, and extend banking restrictions from just the removal from SWIFT to a full transaction ban. Moreover, it includes tightening measures on the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and lowering the G7 price cap on Russian crude oil to $45 a barrel.

Von der Leyen mentioned that these changes are set to be deliberated at a forthcoming G7 leaders meeting in Canada. Additional proposals include adding over 400 vessels to the list of Russia's shadow fleet and banning products refined from Russian oil, aiming to prevent Russian crude from entering the EU market undetected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025