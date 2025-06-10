Rajasthan CM Praises Modi's 11-Year Legacy: A Decade of Transformation and Progress
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting 11 years of transformation, economic progress, and global stature enhancement. Initiatives for the deprived, including the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and the Jan Man Survey, underline his government's commitment to inclusive growth and public participation in policy-making.
- Country:
- India
In a resounding endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extolled 11 transformative years under his leadership. Labeling this period as one of 'change, progress, and glory,' Sharma emphasized India's rise as an emerging global power and its trajectory towards becoming the world's third-largest economy.
Sharma, addressing the press, reflected on India's journey from the eleventh largest economy back in 2014 to its current standing as the fourth largest. He attributed this growth to Modi's visionary governance and diplomatic efforts, which have enhanced India's global stature and respect.
The Chief Minister highlighted Modi's initiatives targeting the underserved, such as providing free food to millions through PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and infrastructure development initiatives like Jal Jeevan Mission. Additionally, the NaMo App's Jan Man Survey, launched to commemorate Modi's 11 years in office, has seen massive public engagement, collecting over half a million responses, thereby integrating citizen feedback into national policy discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Monsoon Bliss: Early Rains Boost India's Agricultural Prospects
Shashi Tharoor Leads Indian Delegation in Strengthening Ties with Guyana
Guyana's PM Hosts Indian Delegation: Strengthening Ties and Combating Terrorism
Guyana's Support to India: A Boost Against Terrorism
India-Guyana Ties Strengthen Amid Operation Sindoor Support