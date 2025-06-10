Rajasthan CM Praises Modi's 11-Year Legacy: A Decade of Transformation and Progress

In a resounding endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extolled 11 transformative years under his leadership. Labeling this period as one of 'change, progress, and glory,' Sharma emphasized India's rise as an emerging global power and its trajectory towards becoming the world's third-largest economy.

Sharma, addressing the press, reflected on India's journey from the eleventh largest economy back in 2014 to its current standing as the fourth largest. He attributed this growth to Modi's visionary governance and diplomatic efforts, which have enhanced India's global stature and respect.

The Chief Minister highlighted Modi's initiatives targeting the underserved, such as providing free food to millions through PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and infrastructure development initiatives like Jal Jeevan Mission. Additionally, the NaMo App's Jan Man Survey, launched to commemorate Modi's 11 years in office, has seen massive public engagement, collecting over half a million responses, thereby integrating citizen feedback into national policy discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)