Positive Momentum in U.S.-China Trade Talks

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reported progress in trade discussions with Chinese counterparts, expressing optimism for a conclusion by Tuesday night. Talks have involved significant effort and, if necessary, could extend into Wednesday. Meetings took place at Lancaster House in London, marking a cooperative atmosphere between the two nations.

Updated: 11-06-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 00:51 IST
Howard Lutnick

Trade negotiations between the U.S. and China are making headway, according to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The ongoing dialogue, filled with intensive effort, could wrap up by Tuesday night, but may extend into Wednesday if required.

Speaking from Lancaster House in London, the site of the bilateral meetings, Lutnick praised the collaborative nature of the talks. "I think the talks are going really, really well," he reported. Both nations' teams have been working diligently to cover intricate details.

The discussions mark a critical phase in U.S.-China relations, as both countries aim to resolve trade tensions that have impacted global economic stability. The continuation into another day remains an option, showcasing the commitment and dedicated approach of both parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

