US President Donald Trump has stated that Iran has reached out for negotiations following his threats of possible military action against the nation. The backdrop of these talks is a turbulent period in Iran, with ongoing protests resulting in a significant death toll.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 544 people have died in the protests, with thousands more detained. Despite this, Iran's government insists that the situation is under control, a claim viewed with skepticism by the international community.

The Iranian regime faces widespread condemnation for its handling of the protests, notably from countries such as Canada, which has voiced strong support for Iranian demonstrators. Meanwhile, Iranian news outlets have begun to target celebrities and cultural figures who have shown solidarity with the protesters.