Left Menu

Sri Lanka Increases Power Tariffs to Unlock IMF Funding

Sri Lanka's power regulator announced a 15% increase in household power tariffs as part of a strategy to receive the next installment of a $2.9 billion IMF program. Industrial and tourism sectors will face even higher hikes. These changes are crucial for securing the IMF's financial support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:29 IST
Sri Lanka Increases Power Tariffs to Unlock IMF Funding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a crucial move to unlock international financial support, Sri Lanka will raise household power tariffs by 15% as announced by the island nation's power regulator. This adjustment is part of the government's strategy to secure the next $2.9 billion installment from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The hike will impact various sectors differently, with industries seeing a 20.5% increase and the tourism sector experiencing a 20.2% rise, according to Public Utilities Commission Chairman K.P.L. Chandralal. The revised tariffs take effect immediately, marking a shift from the power price cuts initiated in January by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's new government.

Initially reduced by 20%, power prices had raised concerns about the state-run Ceylon Electricity Board's ability to recover costs. The increase in tariffs is essential for obtaining the IMF board's approval for a new $344 million tranche. After a severe foreign exchange crisis in 2022, Sri Lanka's economy rebounded more quickly than anticipated, growing by 5% in the aftermath of a March 2023 bailout from the IMF.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025