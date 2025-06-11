Sri Lanka Increases Power Tariffs to Unlock IMF Funding
Sri Lanka's power regulator announced a 15% increase in household power tariffs as part of a strategy to receive the next installment of a $2.9 billion IMF program. Industrial and tourism sectors will face even higher hikes. These changes are crucial for securing the IMF's financial support.
In a crucial move to unlock international financial support, Sri Lanka will raise household power tariffs by 15% as announced by the island nation's power regulator. This adjustment is part of the government's strategy to secure the next $2.9 billion installment from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The hike will impact various sectors differently, with industries seeing a 20.5% increase and the tourism sector experiencing a 20.2% rise, according to Public Utilities Commission Chairman K.P.L. Chandralal. The revised tariffs take effect immediately, marking a shift from the power price cuts initiated in January by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's new government.
Initially reduced by 20%, power prices had raised concerns about the state-run Ceylon Electricity Board's ability to recover costs. The increase in tariffs is essential for obtaining the IMF board's approval for a new $344 million tranche. After a severe foreign exchange crisis in 2022, Sri Lanka's economy rebounded more quickly than anticipated, growing by 5% in the aftermath of a March 2023 bailout from the IMF.
