Sebi Introduces Secure UPI Payment Mechanism to Safeguard Investors

Securities market regulator Sebi has launched a new UPI payment mechanism for registered intermediaries to enhance financial transaction safety within the securities market. Set to go live on October 1, 2025, this initiative addresses fraud concerns, urging investors to use a verified and secure UPI payment channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced a new UPI payment system for registered intermediaries to secure financial transactions in the securities market. This move is aimed at curbing fraud and restoring investor trust by mandating a verified UPI channel, effective from October 1, 2025.

In addressing concerns over fraudulent activities, Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted the introduction of 'Sebi Check,' a tool for investors to verify UPI IDs. This system will increase security by allowing investors to confirm intermediary bank details via QR codes or manual entry.

Sebi's initiative also includes a mandate for intermediaries to educate investors on the new UPI addresses, ensuring safe investment practices. With an emphasis on cyber security, Sebi plans comprehensive investor protection campaigns to enhance financial safety awareness across the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

