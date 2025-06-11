Delhi Police Deport 134 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals in Comprehensive Crackdown

In a strategic crackdown against illegal immigration, the South District Police of Delhi deported 134 Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, after carrying out 14 rigorous enforcement operations between December 2024 and June 2025, as per an official statement released on Wednesday.

This measure focused on addressing rising challenges linked to unauthorised foreigners and leaned on multiple teams that inspected slums and potential hotspots, scrutinizing voter IDs and Aadhaar cards to identify illegal immigrants.

Local intelligence networks played a critical role as informants and human intelligence capabilities were activated to track and arrest suspects residing unlawfully. Efforts were equally put into mapping and overseeing entry routes frequently exploited by undocumented immigrants.

Special Operations Units collaborated with police stations, resulting in arrests for cases involving overstaying visas and false documentation. Key arrests included five individuals from PS Sangam Vihar and two from PS Fatehpur Beri under various sections pertaining to the BNS, Foreigners Act, and Aadhar Act violations.

Authorities are encouraging citizens to stay alert and report any suspicious activities to curb illegal stays, ensuring confidentiality for informants. Community organizations such as Residents' Welfare Associations and Market Welfare Associations are urged to work alongside law enforcement to foster safer neighborhoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)