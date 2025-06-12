Left Menu

World Bank Lifts Nuclear Energy Funding Ban in Developing Nations

The World Bank has ended its ban on funding nuclear energy projects in developing countries, according to President Ajay Banga. The decision is part of efforts to meet rising electricity needs, though debates continue over funding natural gas projects. The Bank emphasizes flexibility in energy strategies to support development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 04:39 IST
World Bank Lifts Nuclear Energy Funding Ban in Developing Nations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Bank has lifted its longstanding ban on financing nuclear energy projects in developing countries, marking a significant shift in its energy strategy. President Ajay Banga announced the decision as part of a broader initiative to meet the rising electricity demand.

Discussions remain ongoing about whether the Bank will support natural gas production funding and under what conditions. Some countries, like Germany, France, and Britain, have expressed reservations about expanding the Bank's energy approach to include natural gas.

Banga has advocated for a diversified energy policy approach since his appointment in June 2023. He highlighted that electricity requirements would more than double in developing nations by 2035, necessitating a significant increase in investments.

This decision has found favor with the U.S., the Bank's largest shareholder, amid concerns from climate activists that nuclear and natural gas projects might divert funds from renewable resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025