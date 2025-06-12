Major Rajprasad Honored with NSG Award; Lt Gen Ghai Steps Up as Deputy Chief

In a significant recognition of innovation within defense, Major Rajprasad RS of the Indian Army's Corps of Engineers has been bestowed with the 'NSG Counter IED Innovator Award'. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan presented the award during the National Security Guard Seminar held on Wednesday in Delhi, commending Major Rajprasad for his groundbreaking innovations — the 'Agniastra-Multi Target Portable Remote Detonation System' and 'Shatrunash-Handheld EMP Gun'.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army sees a strategic shift as Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai has been appointed the new Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy). According to an announcement from the Ministry of Defence, this newly formed vertical is pivotal in overseeing the Operations and Intelligence Directorates among others, marking it as one of the Army's crucial appointments. Lt Gen Ghai, who retains his role as Director General Military Operations (DGMO), has been recognized with the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal for distinguished service at the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 (Phase-II).

Lt Gen Ghai's involvement in key military operations includes a visit to Manipur earlier this year to evaluate border security along the Indo-Myanmar Border. His recent engagement highlights the Indian Army's operational readiness and advancement of border infrastructure. Following the strategic Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, Ghai, known for his strategic acumen, likened India's defense response to a cricket showdown, underscoring the armed forces' preparedness without breaching international boundaries.