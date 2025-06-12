Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Leads Power Reform Race: Abdullah's Vision Shines

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alongside Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, emphasized reforms and project acceleration in power and housing sectors during a review meeting. The meeting underscored J&K's leadership in smart meter implementation, while highlighting expectations from the central government for further advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:52 IST
Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah with Union Minister Manohar Lal (Photo/@CM_JnK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized reform acceleration and enhanced service delivery during a key review meeting on power and housing projects in Srinagar. Both Abdullah and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired discussions aimed at fast-tracking initiatives to benefit J&K residents.

In a joint statement, Abdullah and Khattar highlighted the progress in smart meter implementation, positioning Jammu and Kashmir ahead of other states. Khattar praised the state's achievements and stressed the importance of addressing any outstanding issues with the Union Government to ensure continued success in the power and housing sectors.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the central government's suggestions to resolve shortcomings and expressed optimism for future collaboration. With a focus on centrally sponsored projects, Abdullah outlined expectations from the Union Government, noting constructive feedback to foster further growth in the region.

