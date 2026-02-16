Delay in Fund Distribution Stalls Rural Housing Projects in Bihar

The Bihar Finance Department's failure to expedite the creation of a Single Nodal Agency (SNA) account is severely impacting the state's rural housing projects. Intended to streamline fund disbursement under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin), the stalled process jeopardizes housing projects meant for the underprivileged, leaving 9.16 lakh homes in limbo.

The Union Rural Development Ministry has stipulated the implementation of the SNA SPARSH module by 2026-27 across 37 schemes, including PMAY(G). Yet, Bihar's Finance Department has not yet integrated AwaasSoft with the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS), a requirement for the initiative.

With Rs 4,500 crore sanctioned to resume the halted housing schemes and Rs 3,000 crore needed for disbursal, the Rural Development Department faces mounting difficulties. Rural Development Minister Shrawon Kumar has urged prompt action, highlighting the risk of demolished homes remaining unconstructed if funds are not deployed timely. Despite efforts to secure additional funding before the financial year's end, a complete resolution is pending.

