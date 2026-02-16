Left Menu

Delay in Fund Distribution Stalls Rural Housing Projects in Bihar

Bihar's Finance Department's delay in creating a Single Nodal Agency account is jeopardizing rural housing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana. The Rural Development Department needs substantial funds, and efforts to expedite the SNA SPARSH module have not yielded success, threatening the completion of 9.16 lakh houses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:00 IST
Delay in Fund Distribution Stalls Rural Housing Projects in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Finance Department's failure to expedite the creation of a Single Nodal Agency (SNA) account is severely impacting the state's rural housing projects. Intended to streamline fund disbursement under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin), the stalled process jeopardizes housing projects meant for the underprivileged, leaving 9.16 lakh homes in limbo.

The Union Rural Development Ministry has stipulated the implementation of the SNA SPARSH module by 2026-27 across 37 schemes, including PMAY(G). Yet, Bihar's Finance Department has not yet integrated AwaasSoft with the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS), a requirement for the initiative.

With Rs 4,500 crore sanctioned to resume the halted housing schemes and Rs 3,000 crore needed for disbursal, the Rural Development Department faces mounting difficulties. Rural Development Minister Shrawon Kumar has urged prompt action, highlighting the risk of demolished homes remaining unconstructed if funds are not deployed timely. Despite efforts to secure additional funding before the financial year's end, a complete resolution is pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Amidst BJP Invitation

Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Ami...

 India
2
Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

 India
3
Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Ass...

 India
4
India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surveillance

India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surv...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026