Chinese-backed Militia Guards Myanmar's Rare Earth Treasures

Chinese-backed militia is reportedly protecting new rare earth mines in eastern Myanmar. This move aids Beijing in securing mineral control amid its trade war with Washington. China's dominance in processing these essential minerals is challenged by recent armed conflicts in Myanmar's mining belts, leading to new extraction sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Chinese-backed militia is reportedly safeguarding newly-established rare earth mines in Myanmar's eastern Shan state. This development highlights Beijing's efforts to maintain its grip on these valuable minerals, crucial for wind turbines, medical devices, and electric vehicles, amid ongoing trade tensions with the United States.

The extraction efforts ramped up following disruptions in northern Myanmar's mining belt, previously a significant source of rare earth metals for China. Now, under the protection of the United Wa State Army (UWSA), major deposits are being tapped, intensifying Beijing's reliance on Myanmar's resources.

China's strategic thrust into Shan state's mineral reserves underscores its broader geopolitical ambitions, as these elements play a pivotal role in global supply chains. The involvement of UWSA not only ensures a steady mineral supply but also amplifies China's influence along the Myanmar-China border.

