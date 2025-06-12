Tensions in the Middle East Shake Wall Street Indices
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday due to increased tensions in the Middle East and unclear trade deals with China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.30%, the S&P 500 by 0.20%, and the Nasdaq Composite by 0.19% at the opening bell.
Wall Street's primary indexes saw a downturn as trading commenced on Thursday morning, attributing the declines to escalating tensions in the Middle East. This geopolitical concern has dampened investor sentiment, leading to hesitance among market participants.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened dropping 128.4 points, which marked a 0.30% decrease, settling at 42,737.36. Concurrently, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite sustained losses, falling by 12.3 points (0.20%) and 37.0 points (0.19%) respectively.
Compounding the market jitters, uncertainty surrounding recent trade agreements between Washington and China has left investors seeking further clarity, thus leading to cautious market engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nippon India's Bold Retail Expansion: Aiming for 5 Crore Investors
VEON's Strategic Shift: Talks with Investors in Iraq and Syria
Choppy Markets: Investors Weigh Fed Minutes and Trade Moves
Euro zone bond yields up as investors exit safe havens after court blocks Trump tariffs
Foreign Investors Flock to Japanese Bonds Amid Yield Opportunities