EPFO's Rapid Claims Settlement Revolution: A Leap Towards Efficiency

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has managed to settle nearly 50% of claims within three days as of early June 2025, increasing from 39% the previous fiscal year. With plans to increase the limit for automated claim settlements, EPFO aims to revolutionize its service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance efficiency, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has settled almost 50% of withdrawal claims within three days this fiscal year. The acceleration in claim processing is a marked improvement from the last fiscal year's figure of 39%.

A senior official disclosed this while mentioning the proposed increase in the automatic claim settlement limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This step, which does not require Central Board of Trustees' approval, is expected to expedite the process further.

The organization is also tackling legacy data as they look to settle claims for pension, group insurance, and other withdrawals within 72 hours. With over seven crore contributing members, these developments reflect EPFO's commitment to improving service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

