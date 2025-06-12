EPFO's Rapid Claims Settlement Revolution: A Leap Towards Efficiency

In a significant move to enhance efficiency, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has settled almost 50% of withdrawal claims within three days this fiscal year. The acceleration in claim processing is a marked improvement from the last fiscal year's figure of 39%.

A senior official disclosed this while mentioning the proposed increase in the automatic claim settlement limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This step, which does not require Central Board of Trustees' approval, is expected to expedite the process further.

The organization is also tackling legacy data as they look to settle claims for pension, group insurance, and other withdrawals within 72 hours. With over seven crore contributing members, these developments reflect EPFO's commitment to improving service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)