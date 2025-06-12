Revolutionizing Apple Farming in Himachal Pradesh

In a significant decision, Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi revealed that apple box estimates will not be released this year, citing potential negative effects on market dynamics and financial impacts on farmers. He aims for accuracy starting next year through scientific methods.

A recent stakeholders' meeting discussed several issues faced during the apple season in Himachal Pradesh. Solutions included setting up sub-committees for implementing the APMC Act and creating a Special Investigation Team to tackle challenges related to productivity and stakeholder concerns.

The apple farming economy in Himachal Pradesh, valued at Rs 4,500 crore, anticipates innovations like small Controlled Atmosphere stores to enhance storage and employment. The minister emphasized strict market practices, forming cooperative societies for better market presence, and efficient transport SOPs.