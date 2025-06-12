Left Menu

Revolutionizing Apple Farming in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's apple sector, worth Rs 4,500 crore, faces changes with no estimates of apple box projections this year. Minister Jagat Singh Negi discusses scientific methods for future estimation to safeguard farmers. New strategies focus on market legislation, research, local storage, and transportation efficiencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:43 IST
Revolutionizing Apple Farming in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant decision, Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi revealed that apple box estimates will not be released this year, citing potential negative effects on market dynamics and financial impacts on farmers. He aims for accuracy starting next year through scientific methods.

A recent stakeholders' meeting discussed several issues faced during the apple season in Himachal Pradesh. Solutions included setting up sub-committees for implementing the APMC Act and creating a Special Investigation Team to tackle challenges related to productivity and stakeholder concerns.

The apple farming economy in Himachal Pradesh, valued at Rs 4,500 crore, anticipates innovations like small Controlled Atmosphere stores to enhance storage and employment. The minister emphasized strict market practices, forming cooperative societies for better market presence, and efficient transport SOPs.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025