Air India Tragedy: CEO Promises Transparency

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson expressed sorrow over the Ahmedabad crash, emphasizing the need for accurate information. The airline is assisting the affected with caregivers and collaborating with authorities on emergency response. A special helpline is operational to aid passengers' families.

Air India Tragedy: CEO Promises Transparency
Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson (Photo/X @AirIndia) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson expressed profound sorrow following the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, stressing the importance of transparency and accuracy in information dissemination. In a video message, Wilson highlighted the airline's commitment to focus on passenger, crew, and family support.

Wilson emphasized sharing verified information to prevent speculation during this challenging period for the airline. Air India teams are diligently working with authorities and providing round-the-clock support to those affected by the incident.

In response to the tragic event, the airline dispatched a special team of caregivers to Ahmedabad and established a helpline for passenger families. Flight AI 171, with 230 passengers, suffered an accident post-takeoff. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with assistance from the Gujarat government's National Disaster Response Force teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

