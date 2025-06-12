Air India Tragedy: CEO Promises Transparency

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson expressed profound sorrow following the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, stressing the importance of transparency and accuracy in information dissemination. In a video message, Wilson highlighted the airline's commitment to focus on passenger, crew, and family support.

Wilson emphasized sharing verified information to prevent speculation during this challenging period for the airline. Air India teams are diligently working with authorities and providing round-the-clock support to those affected by the incident.

In response to the tragic event, the airline dispatched a special team of caregivers to Ahmedabad and established a helpline for passenger families. Flight AI 171, with 230 passengers, suffered an accident post-takeoff. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with assistance from the Gujarat government's National Disaster Response Force teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)