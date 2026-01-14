Gujarat Police Launches Helpline to Combat Drug Trafficking

In an effort to curb drug-related crimes, the Gujarat Police has launched helpline numbers for citizens to report instances of drug trafficking and suspicious activities. Residents can reach out to the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) via WhatsApp at 99040 01908 or call the Narcotics Helpline at 1908 to share information discreetly and anonymously.

This initiative is part of a broader state campaign aimed at eradicating drug abuse across Gujarat. The recently formed Anti-Narcotics Task Force has been actively involved in cracking down on drug mafias, according to an official statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who announced the helpline via the social media platform X, emphasized the state government's commitment to a 'direct war against drugs' and assured that the identity of informants will remain confidential.

(With inputs from agencies.)