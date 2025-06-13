Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Flight 171 Crash Sparks Urgent Investigation

A catastrophic crash of Air India flight 171 near Ahmedabad resulted in 241 fatalities. The accident has urged locals to demand accountability from Air India, questioning how such a disaster could occur in the age of modern aviation technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:10 IST
A local at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating turn of events, Air India flight 171 crashed near Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff, claiming the lives of 241 individuals, including 12 crew members. The tragedy has prompted calls for a comprehensive investigation as locals demand accountability from the airline.

A resident near the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital urged Air India to accept full responsibility for the deadly accident and questioned the efficacy of modern technology, given such a disaster could still occur. This incident has intensified public scrutiny over aviation safety standards.

The Tata Group has stepped in to provide some relief, announcing a compensation of Rs 1 crore for each family affected by the tragedy. One miraculous survivor, a British national of Indian origin, has been reported, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the tragedy. Meanwhile, Air India's commitment to identifying and rectifying the causes of this catastrophe remains under heavy public observation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

