Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crash Claims 241 Lives

Air India flight 171 bound for London crashes soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 241 people. Congress leader Pawan Khera offers condolences, and authorities initiate a probe into the incident. Amid the tragedy, a hotline is set up, and a high-level committee is formed for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:11 IST
Debris of Boeing 787 Dreamliner after crash in Ahmedabad (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves across India, Air India flight 171 from Ahmedabad to London crashed, claiming 241 lives. The crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff on June 12, has spurred an outpouring of grief, with Congress leader Pawan Khera describing the day as a 'sad day for the country.'

The ill-fated Boeing 787-8 was carrying nationals from India, the UK, Portugal, and Canada, and only one person miraculously survived. The Tata group-owned airline has established a passenger hotline to assist concerned relatives, while the Indian government has launched a formal investigation through the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Amid efforts to uncover the cause of the crash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Ahmedabad to assess the situation, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds meetings to gather more information. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is also sending a team from the US to aid in the investigation. Amid the devastation, Tata Group announces compensation for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

