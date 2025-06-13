Left Menu

Navy Chief Lauds Solar Industries' Defence Innovations

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi reviewed defence products at Solar Industries India Ltd in Nagpur. He highlighted the need for public-private sector synergy in defence. Solar's Chairman showcased drones and UAS innovations to the Admiral. Successful trials of the Rudrastra UAV were also conducted, bolstering India's defence capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:12 IST
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi reviews defence products (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, alongside Satyanarayan Nuwal, Chairman of Solar Industries India Limited, assessed the production processes of defence products at the Nagpur headquarters. Navy officers joined Admiral Tripathi in reviewing Solar Industries' contributions to defence manufacturing.

In an interaction with ANI, Admiral Tripathi praised Solar Industries for their advancements and stressed the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors, recognizing the latter's budding role in defence. He remarked on the progress made by Solar Group over the past 14 to 15 years, emphasizing the need for experience-sharing between sectors for a robust defence ecosystem.

Satyanarayan Nuwal, detailing the visit, said they demonstrated their drones and Unmanned Aerial Systems, including the Counter-Unmanned Aerial System, Bhargavastra. Emphasizing the importance of long-range missile systems, Nuwal noted the submission of related proposals.

Additionally, Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited successfully trialed its Rudrastra UAV at the Pokharan Firing Range, meeting the Indian Army's standards. The UAV displayed endurance and precision, completing a mission radius over 50 km with real-time video link stability. Highlighting the trial was a successful precision-guided anti-personnel warhead deployment, confirming its tactical effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

