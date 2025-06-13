Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight AI171 Crash Investigated After 241 Lives Lost
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site of Air India flight AI171, where 241 people died, including 12 crew members. An investigation led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has commenced, with international collaboration. The Tata Group announced compensation for the victims' families, while official DNA tests continue to identify the deceased.
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad's crash site of Air India flight AI171, which resulted in the demise of 241 individuals, including 12 crew members. The tragedy saw a Boeing 787-8, destined for London Gatwick, crash soon after takeoff, sparking investigations into the incident.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, part of India's Ministry of Civil Aviation, has launched an inquiry, confirmed by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. The investigation aligns with international standards, and the NTSB from the US is expected to assist in the probe as experts work to enhance aviation safety.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the catastrophic impact of the fuel combustion, eliminating any rescue chances. Meanwhile, the Tata Group-owned airline has established a dedicated hotline and announced compensation of Rs 1 crore per victim's family, as DNA tests proceed to confirm identities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tata Group Expands Apple Partnership: Revolutionizing iPhone Repairs in India
Govt to set up high-level committee to boost aviation safety, says Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu following Air India plane crash.
Government Initiates Committee to Bolster Aviation Safety Post Crash
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Calls for Enhanced Aviation Safety
Plane crash: Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran says doing everything in power to assist emergency response teams.