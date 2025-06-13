The Future of Coal: Underground Mining's Green Revolution

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) is charting a new course for coal mining in India, focusing on underground methods that promise less environmental impact. By integrating state-of-the-art technologies, underground mining is not only more environmentally friendly but also poised to enhance safety standards across the industry.

SECL's Chairman-cum-Managing Director Harish Duhan highlights that the shift to underground mining is in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a net-zero India by 2070. The company plans to increase its underground mining production capacity to over double by 2030, ensuring 25% of its coal output comes from these methods.

To maintain ecological balance, SECL is actively planting on surfaces above underground mines while employing AI and robotics to further advance sustainability and safety. With cutting-edge safety protocols, including methane sensors and green mining technologies, SECL emphasizes reducing industrial hazards while minimizing ecological disturbances.

