The Future of Coal: Underground Mining's Green Revolution

South Eastern Coalfields Limited is steering towards underground mining, employing cutting-edge technologies to ensure environmental sustainability and safety. With a plan to double production by 2030, the shift aligns with India's net-zero goals, emphasizing reduced surface degradation and enhanced ecological balance through innovative mining practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 11:31 IST
SECL embraces state-of-the-art underground mining for greener coal extraction (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) is charting a new course for coal mining in India, focusing on underground methods that promise less environmental impact. By integrating state-of-the-art technologies, underground mining is not only more environmentally friendly but also poised to enhance safety standards across the industry.

SECL's Chairman-cum-Managing Director Harish Duhan highlights that the shift to underground mining is in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a net-zero India by 2070. The company plans to increase its underground mining production capacity to over double by 2030, ensuring 25% of its coal output comes from these methods.

To maintain ecological balance, SECL is actively planting on surfaces above underground mines while employing AI and robotics to further advance sustainability and safety. With cutting-edge safety protocols, including methane sensors and green mining technologies, SECL emphasizes reducing industrial hazards while minimizing ecological disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

