India Considers Grounding Boeing 787 Fleet

In the wake of a recent crash in India, concerns over the safety of Boeing 787 aircraft have prompted government officials to weigh the possibility of grounding the fleet. According to sources, the discussion stems from safety concerns surrounding these planes.

NDTV reports that the Indian government is seriously contemplating this significant step, which could impact airline operations nationwide. The move underscores a heightened focus on aviation safety in the wake of the accident.

Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, though widely used across the world, has now come under scrutiny in India as authorities strive to ensure passenger safety. The investigation results from the crash may further influence the decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)