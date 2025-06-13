Left Menu

Twists Unraveled: The Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case Revealed

In the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, a local guide identified a suspect among three men last seen with the couple. The crime, orchestrated by Raj Kushwaha, saw Sonam Raghuvanshi as an accomplice. Arrests have been made, and all accused are under police custody for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:19 IST
Guide Albert Pde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder investigation, Albert Pde, a local guide from Meghalaya's Mawlakhiyat village, reported sighting Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi in the company of three men. Pde confirmed recognizing one of them through police photographs.

The guide attempted to offer his services to the couple on May 22, but they declined. Interestingly, the following day, Pde again spotted the couple, this time ascending 3,000 steps towards Mawlakhiyat with three unidentified men. The group conversed in Hindi, and Pde's observations were critical to identifying the suspects.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem identified Raj Kushwaha as the mastermind behind the murder. Sonam Raghuvanshi was also implicated in the plot, which was executed by Kushwaha's associates. The police have arrested all involved, providing investigators with the opportunity to delve deeper into the case's intricacies. On Wednesday, a court ordered all five accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, to be placed in police custody for eight days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

