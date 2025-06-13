Twists Unraveled: The Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case Revealed

In a significant breakthrough in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder investigation, Albert Pde, a local guide from Meghalaya's Mawlakhiyat village, reported sighting Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi in the company of three men. Pde confirmed recognizing one of them through police photographs.

The guide attempted to offer his services to the couple on May 22, but they declined. Interestingly, the following day, Pde again spotted the couple, this time ascending 3,000 steps towards Mawlakhiyat with three unidentified men. The group conversed in Hindi, and Pde's observations were critical to identifying the suspects.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem identified Raj Kushwaha as the mastermind behind the murder. Sonam Raghuvanshi was also implicated in the plot, which was executed by Kushwaha's associates. The police have arrested all involved, providing investigators with the opportunity to delve deeper into the case's intricacies. On Wednesday, a court ordered all five accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, to be placed in police custody for eight days.

