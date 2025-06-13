Tragic Air India Plane Crash Near Ahmedabad Sparks Community Horror

An Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport tragically ended the lives of 241 individuals, with only one passenger surviving, igniting horror among local residents.

Eyewitness Raju Bhai Kapadia described the chaotic scene 700 meters from his home, recounting how police, fire services, and BJP workers converged at the disaster site, amidst the ruins of burnt bodies scattered across the area. As investigations proceed, survivors and witnesses offer harrowing accounts of the event's devastation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the lone survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and assessed the aftermath at the crash location. An official inquiry launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau aims to unravel the causes of the Boeing 787-8 tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)