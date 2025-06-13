Left Menu

Tragic Air India Plane Crash Near Ahmedabad Sparks Community Horror

A fatal crash of an Air India flight near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport claimed 241 lives, leaving only one survivor. Locals recounted the traumatic aftermath as emergency services responded. Authorities have launched an investigation, and Prime Minister Modi visited the crash site and met the lone survivor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:49 IST
Tragic Air India Plane Crash Near Ahmedabad Sparks Community Horror
A local who resides near the AI-171 crash site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport tragically ended the lives of 241 individuals, with only one passenger surviving, igniting horror among local residents.

Eyewitness Raju Bhai Kapadia described the chaotic scene 700 meters from his home, recounting how police, fire services, and BJP workers converged at the disaster site, amidst the ruins of burnt bodies scattered across the area. As investigations proceed, survivors and witnesses offer harrowing accounts of the event's devastation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the lone survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and assessed the aftermath at the crash location. An official inquiry launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau aims to unravel the causes of the Boeing 787-8 tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025