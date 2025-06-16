India Strengthens Maritime Security: Launch of Final Fast Patrol Vessel by Goa Shipyard

In a ceremonious event held in Goa, the Indian Coast Guard's latest Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV), named 'Achal,' was launched by Kavita Harbola. The event was graced by Coast Guard Commander, Additional Director General Anil Kumar Harbola, highlighting India's ongoing maritime security developments.

The fifth vessel in a series of eight, 'Achal' is a testament to India's push toward indigenous defense manufacturing, containing more than 60% local content. It boasts a length of 52 meters and operates with a maximum speed of 27 knots, asserting its capability to protect India's offshore assets efficiently.

The launch not only strengthens the Coast Guard's fleet but also significantly contributes to the local industry by providing employment and supporting small enterprises. The event witnessed key figures, including CMD GSL Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, who praised GSL's growth and its role in advancing India's defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)