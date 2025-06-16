Left Menu

A Beacon of Hope: One Stop Centres for Women's Empowerment

One Stop Centres (OSCs) provide crucial support to women facing violence in India. Launched under the Nirbhaya Fund, these centres offer integrated services like legal aid, medical assistance, and psychological counselling. The Indore OSC model is especially active, aiding thousands of women seeking justice and empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Under the shade of a tree in Indore, Preeti, whose identity we've altered for privacy, reflects on the final chapter of a painful journey. Her divorce is complete, freeing her from years of violence, thanks to the intervention of a One Stop Centre (OSC).

Established nationwide under the Nirbhaya Fund post-2012, OSCs stand as pivotal support systems for women facing multifaceted violence. Indore's OSC is a beacon of this initiative, efficiently integrating services ranging from legal aid to psychological counselling under one roof.

With more than 15,683 registered cases, the centre serves as both a refuge and a rallying point for women's empowerment. Operating 24/7 and supporting women like Preeti and Sita, the centre stands as a testament to resilience and hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

