A Beacon of Hope: One Stop Centres for Women's Empowerment

Under the shade of a tree in Indore, Preeti, whose identity we've altered for privacy, reflects on the final chapter of a painful journey. Her divorce is complete, freeing her from years of violence, thanks to the intervention of a One Stop Centre (OSC).

Established nationwide under the Nirbhaya Fund post-2012, OSCs stand as pivotal support systems for women facing multifaceted violence. Indore's OSC is a beacon of this initiative, efficiently integrating services ranging from legal aid to psychological counselling under one roof.

With more than 15,683 registered cases, the centre serves as both a refuge and a rallying point for women's empowerment. Operating 24/7 and supporting women like Preeti and Sita, the centre stands as a testament to resilience and hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)