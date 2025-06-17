Empowering Lives: Welfare Schemes Transform India's Unorganised Sector

The Ministry of Labour & Employment, through its Directorate General of Labour Welfare (DGLW), is implementing a series of welfare schemes to uplift unorganised sector workers in India, primarily those in the Beedi, Cine, and Mining industries. These initiatives directly benefit over 50 lakh workers and their families, becoming a pivotal part of the government's inclusive and empathetic labour welfare policy. Administration of these schemes is handled by the Labour Welfare Organisation (LWO) via 18 Welfare Commissioners nationwide, ensuring effective regional implementation.

A significant element of this welfare agenda is the Education Assistance Scheme, offering annual scholarships from ₹1,000 to ₹25,000 for children of Beedi, Cine, and non-coal mine workers. Processed through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), the scheme attracts over one lakh applications annually, with benefits dispersed through direct benefit transfer for transparency and efficiency. Additionally, the Health Scheme provides outpatient services at national dispensaries and reimburses for serious treatments such as heart surgeries, kidney transplants, cancer therapies, and other critical conditions.

Financial support varies widely, from ₹30,000 for basic surgeries to ₹7.5 lakh for cancer treatments, crucial for low-income workers' access to essential healthcare. Though the Revised Integrated Housing Scheme (RIHS) was merged with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in 2016, the Ministry continues to disburse pending benefits to eligible participants through March 31, 2024, demonstrating its commitment to dignified housing solutions.

These focused schemes not only enhance the living standards and social security of unorganised workers but also align with the government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' developmental philosophy. The Ministry remains committed to refining these welfare schemes to ensure they are more accessible, technology-driven, and result-oriented in the upcoming years. (ANI)