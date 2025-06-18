Market Turbulence: U.S. Stocks Slide Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. stocks ended Tuesday's trading with losses as the conflict in the Middle East intensified. The Cboe Volatility index rose to a notable 21.6, signaling heightened investor anxiety.

The U.S. is reportedly deploying more military aircraft to the region, following President Trump's demand for Iran's 'unconditional surrender' after Israel targeted Iran's nuclear sites.

Energy stocks were the exception, gaining due to surging oil prices, while defense shares like Lockheed Martin climbed 2.6% amidst the geopolitical uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)