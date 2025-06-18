Market Turbulence: U.S. Stocks Slide Amid Middle East Tensions
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday. The Cboe Volatility index hit its highest since May as investors worried about oil export disruptions. All major indices saw declines, with defense stocks rising. A Federal Reserve decision on interest rates is expected Wednesday.
U.S. stocks ended Tuesday's trading with losses as the conflict in the Middle East intensified. The Cboe Volatility index rose to a notable 21.6, signaling heightened investor anxiety.
The U.S. is reportedly deploying more military aircraft to the region, following President Trump's demand for Iran's 'unconditional surrender' after Israel targeted Iran's nuclear sites.
Energy stocks were the exception, gaining due to surging oil prices, while defense shares like Lockheed Martin climbed 2.6% amidst the geopolitical uncertainty.
