Market Jitters as Oil Prices Surge and Dollar Gains

Asian stocks experienced declines on Friday, with market anxiety fueled by rising oil prices and a strong dollar. The U.S. military's increased presence in the Middle East has contributed to investor apprehension.

Japan's Nikkei fell 1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.3% post-Lunar New Year. This follows a challenging session on Wall Street, where private equity stocks dropped significantly after Blue Owl's asset sales and redemption halt raised concerns about valuation stability and liquidity.

Oil prices hit a six-month high as U.S.-Iran tensions escalated. Walmart's cautious consumer outlook, a widening U.S. trade deficit, and restrained moves in currency markets point towards a weekend of uncertainty, according to analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)