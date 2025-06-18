Nirmala Sitharaman's Transformative Visit to Ladakh: Boosting Local Growth

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent engagement in Ladakh underscores a pivotal focus on infrastructure and local development initiatives. Leading a significant delegation, Sitharaman's visit entailed interacting with stakeholders, reaffirming the government's dedication to the region's sustainable growth.

Key highlights included Sitharaman's inspection of the National Large Solar Telescope project at Pangong Lake, reflecting India's growing emphasis on scientific and technological advancements. Paying homage at the Rezang La War Memorial, she honored the sacrifices of the brave soldiers, reinforcing national solidarity and patriotic fervor.

During her Ladakh tour, Sitharaman committed to strengthening community bonds by interacting with tribal communities and financing projects under CSR initiatives. Her participation in the Credit Outreach Programme saw the disbursement of Rs 5.13 crore in loans, signaling robust support for local enterprises and inclusive economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)