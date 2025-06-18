Sikkim CM and Buddhist Council Forge Path for Himalayan Heritage Preservation

In a significant meeting held in New Delhi, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang engaged with a delegation from the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) to discuss the preservation of Buddhist traditions across the Himalayan region. The delegation was headed by His Eminence Padma Thegtse Rinpoche.

Chief Minister Tamang commended the Council's extensive work in enhancing the spiritual and cultural fabric of the Himalayan Buddhist community. He affirmed Sikkim's support for their initiatives aimed at promoting cultural heritage and religious traditions. The delegation, in turn, expressed their gratitude for the Chief Minister's ongoing encouragement and support.

The discussion, held during the First General Assembly of IHCNBT at the India International Centre, highlighted key issues such as language preservation and modern educational transformations of monasteries. Prominent figures, including Lochen Tulku Rinpoche and Rajiv Kumar, underscored the importance of evolving Himalayan Buddhism with the times while retaining its core values.

(With inputs from agencies.)