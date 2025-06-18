Supervisory Data Quality Index Hits New High for Commercial Banks

In a significant development for the financial sector, the Reserve Bank declared an improvement in the Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) for commercial banks. As of March 2025, the index stands at 89.3, up from 88.6 in the same period last year.

The sDQI serves as a crucial tool for measuring the quality of data regarding key financial parameters, such as bad loans, asset-liability, and capital adequacy. It enables the Reserve Bank to gauge the financial health of various commercial banks, including smaller financial entities.

Covering 87 Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), the index evaluates accuracy, completeness, timeliness, and consistency across critical areas. These include returns on asset liability, off-balance sheet exposures, and operating results, providing a comprehensive overview of bank performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)