India-Canada Diplomatic Ties Renewed: A Positive Step Forward

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the recent diplomatic engagement between India and Canada as a significant step forward. Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mark Carney have agreed on measured actions to restore stability to their bilateral relations, including reappointing High Commissioners in each other's capitals.

Puri emphasized the importance of the renewed diplomatic ties, stating that the bilateral relationship, which had previously deteriorated, would now progress with greater focus. This development emerged from discussions between Modi and Carney at the G7 Summit in Canada's Kananaskis.

The leaders have committed to resuming high-level dialogues on trade, people-to-people contact, and connectivity while advancing in areas such as clean energy, technology, and AI. The rekindled collaboration follows tensions stemming from allegations against India concerning a controversial murder in Canada, which India firmly denies. Modi's participation in the G7 Summit underscores his ongoing role in global diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)