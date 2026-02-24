Australia begins inquiry into antisemitism after Bondi attacks

Australia will ​on Tuesday begin a government-backed ​inquiry into antisemitism, after ‌an attack on ​a Jewish event last year killed 15 people.

The mass shooting at a Jewish ‌Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's famed Bondi Beach in December shocked a country with strict gun laws and fuelled calls for tougher controls and stronger action ‌against antisemitism. Police allege the father and son gunmen were inspired ‌by Islamic State.

The Royal Commission, the most powerful type of government inquiry in Australia which can compel people to give evidence, will be led by retired judge Virginia ⁠Bell. It ​will consider the ⁠events of the shooting as well as antisemitism and social cohesion in Australia, ⁠and is expected to report its findings by December this year.

Bell is expected ​to make a short opening statement at a court in Sydney ⁠later on Tuesday explaining how she will approach the terms of reference for ⁠the ​inquiry. There will not be any testimony heard or evidence given.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had initially resisted calls to set up a ⁠Royal Commission, saying the process would take years, which attracted criticism from ⁠Jewish groups ⁠and victims' families. The Bondi attack followed a spate of antisemitic incidents in the country, including the firebombing of ‌a Melbourne synagogue.

