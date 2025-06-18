Left Menu

Dollar Dips Amid Middle East Tensions, Fed Decision Looms

The U.S. dollar slightly fell against the yen and stayed steady against the Swiss franc due to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, as well as an upcoming Federal Reserve decision on rates. Investors seek safe havens amid the possibility of U.S. intervention in the Middle East conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:21 IST
Dollar Dips Amid Middle East Tensions, Fed Decision Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The value of the U.S. dollar showed a decline against the yen and held firm versus the Swiss franc on Wednesday, a reaction to ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran. This geopolitical uncertainty has led investors to seek refuge in traditional safe havens while the Federal Reserve's rate decision awaited the curtain-up.

Israel has intensified attacks on Iran, seeking to curb its nuclear initiatives and advocating regime change. Concurrently, the U.S. military's augmented presence in the area is raising the specter of expanded conflict, causing market jitters, especially concerning vital energy resources and infrastructure.

As the dollar retains its safe haven role, its recent fluctuations underscore a broader market trend set against the Fed's pending interest rate decision and U.S. market closures for a federal holiday. Despite this, traders foresee no immediate change in borrowing costs by the Fed, maintaining scrutiny over Chair Jerome Powell's remarks about future economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

